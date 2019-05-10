Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man killed five cats and sat on a sixth. Picture: File photo/istock
The man killed five cats and sat on a sixth. Picture: File photo/istock
Crime

Serial cat killer: ‘I’m f***ed up’

by Nicholas McElroy
10th May 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man killed five of his former girlfriend's cats intending to make them feel pain and caused prolonged suffering to a sixth animal by sitting on it, a court has heard.

The man pleaded guilty to six "cruel and grotesque" serious animal cruelty offences in the Brisbane District Court today.

The court was told police became involved after the woman confronted the man, now 20, when the final cat was killed in a town west of Rockhampton in November 2017.

He told her "I'm f***** up" when she arrived home after he contacted her asking to bathe one of the cats because it had been in a fight with another cat. He said he wanted to clean the blood off one of the animals. The woman told him not to.

But when she returned home with her brother they found a cat dead in the corner of a room.

Distressed, the pair asked where a second cat was, and he said he did not know. It was at this point the pair heard a muffled "meow" coming from underneath the man.

After the man was struck multiple times he finally stood up and the pair discovered a seriously injured kitten underneath him.

The woman later told police the man had killed four cats in various ways previously.

The court was told the young man, who cannot be identified because the charges are domestic violence offences, had suffered a traumatic upbringing which included abuse in foster care.

The court was told he had not offended since co-operating with police 18 months ago.

The man was sentenced to three years' prison which was suspended for five years.

He was ordered to serve three years' probation and cannot own domestic animals.

More Stories

animal cruelty court crime editors picks pets and animals

Top Stories

    Car collides with cow off the Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Car collides with cow off the Bruce Highway

    Breaking The cow has been injured, police are contacting the property owner

    • 10th May 2019 3:23 PM
    Laid off Aurizon worker reflects on day of panic for many

    premium_icon Laid off Aurizon worker reflects on day of panic for many

    News "Local business dropped a lot because all of those pay packets went”

    • 10th May 2019 3:06 PM
    'It just seems to be free for all': Fed up with thieves

    premium_icon 'It just seems to be free for all': Fed up with thieves

    Crime Business owner says he doesn't know if he can stay open

    • 10th May 2019 1:51 PM
    Eisteddfod results Thursday 9 May

    premium_icon Eisteddfod results Thursday 9 May

    News Rockhampton State High School won trophy four out of five years.