Serial CQ child sex offender reoffends two months after prison release

A MAN found guilty of attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl, along with other acts of indecent treatment of children, groped another girl's breasts weeks after being released on parole.

Brian Joseph Mitchell, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16 in the Rockhampton District Court on Friday.

The court heard Mitchell had been found guilty by a jury in 2014 of one count of maintaining a relationship with a child, one of attempted rape and two of indecent treatment of a child.

There were two victims linked to those charges - one was about seven-years-old when Mitchell first abused them.

He had been sentenced to six years and six months prison and was released on parole in May 2016.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Mitchell committed the indecent treatment offence he faced court over this time within two months of being released on parole.

"He has not been held on remand for this offence as he has been serving out the remainder of his previous sentence," she said.

The court heard Mitchell's latest victim was 13 when he groped her breasts.

Ms Lawrence said Mitchell, in his interview with police, said he thought the girl was developing a crush on him and he had taken advantage of the situation.

He claimed he was high on methamphetamines at the time of the offence.

The court heard he made admissions about the offending to three people before confessing to police.

Defence Barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Mitchell had started using drugs when he was 17 and had a problem ever since, evident on his criminal history.

He said Mitchell had broken his parole for the offending by returning a positive drug test.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Mitchell to a nine-month jail term to be served cumulative of the current sentence he is serving, with a parole eligibility date of December 7, 2017.