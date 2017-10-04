Mum unlicensed for seven years caught with kids in car

Stephanie Faye Richards, 22, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 28 to one count of driving unlicensed.

A REPEAT unlicensed driver who was caught driving her children to school has been warned if she gets caught again, she is looking at a prison sentence.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police intercepted Richards on Hinchcliff St, Kawana, at 8.55am on September 7 for a RBT.

She said checks revealed Richards had never held a driver's licence.

The court heard Richards had been caught driving unlicensed in 2010 and 2014, and then in 2015 she was disqualified from driving for two years for repeat unlicensed driving.

"If this defendant keeps on driving unlicensed, she's moving towards a term of imprisonment," Magistrate Cameron Press said.

"This is the fourth occasion and one of those being disqualified from driving by the court.

"She has been unlicensed for seven years."

Richards' lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client, a mother of three, was doing the school run the morning she was intercepted.

"Her daughter's father had been drinking the night before and refused to do the school drop," Ms Townsend said.

She said Richards had approached Red Cross for financial help to get her licence.

Mr Press ordered Richards pay a $1000 fine and disqualified her from driving for three months.