A serial arsonist set fire to a share house while two people were inside because he had been ‘asked to move out’.
Crime

Serial firebug jailed over $790k house fire

Danielle Buckley
Danielle Buckley
30th Oct 2020 1:10 PM
A serial arsonist set fire to a Brisbane share house while two people were inside because he was upset about being asked to move out, a court has heard.

Shannon Robert Anderson, 31, caused almost $790,000 damage when he decided to torch the two-storey Mango Hill while drunk on March 17.

Nobody was injured in the blaze and the Kallangur father-of-five pleaded guilty to the single count of arson in Brisbane District Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Elie Jary said the day before the fire, Anderson was asked to move out and he told his ex-flatmates that he would be back to burn the house down.

 

Neighbours reported hearing an explosion just after 4pm, with flames engulfing The Freshwater Creek Road house. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
Ms Jary said Anderson, a chef from New South Wales, had served four months behind bars for torching a Sydney business in 2018 after he was stood down.

He had also been given a suspended sentence two years earlier after he set fire to some clothes in a garbage bin near a granny flat and "broke the hose" so it couldn't be put out.

Anderson's barrister James Feely described Anderson's method of lighting the Mango Hill fire as "fairly unsophisticated" and said no accelerants had been used.

 

The house on the corner of Freshwater Creek Road and Limoso Court had to be demolished. AAPimage/David Clark
The court heard the damage caused to the house and contents was $790,000 and the house, which was insured for $630,000, had to be demolished.

Judge Julie Dick accepted that Anderson was sorry but said it was "a pretty mean thing to do".

She said his history of lighting fires was the most concerning feature in the case.

"It just suggests that when you get angry and you've got grog you think about fire, and you know not everyone does that" Judge Dick said.

Anderson was sentenced to five years' jail.

After time already served he will be eligible for parole on September 17, 2021.

