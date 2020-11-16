Menu
Crime

Serial flasher busted over two months of nudie terror

by Nathan Edwards
16th Nov 2020 10:42 AM
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who is alleged to have exposed himself multiple times over a two-month period on the Gold Coast.

It's alleged police received three reports of a man acting suspiciously and exposing himself to members of the public at Coombabah Lakelands Conservation Area on September 3 and twice on October 23 this year.

It's also alleged during one of the incidents the man slapped a 30-year-old woman on the buttocks.

The 19-year-old man from Coombabah has been charged with three counts of wilful exposure and one count of common assault.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on December 2, 2020.

