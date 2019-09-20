Serial hoon told to grow up

Police clocked serial hoon Christopher Jeffery Watson driving at 149kmh along Farnborough Road at Yeppoon.

Police clocked serial hoon Christopher Jeffery Watson driving at 149kmh along Farnborough Road at Yeppoon.

A SERIAL hoon who clocked 149kmh on a popular Yeppoon road has been told to “grow up” before he kills someone.

For a 24-year-old, Christopher Jeffery Watson’s four-page traffic history doesn’t make for good reading.

“To put it bluntly you’ve been hooning around for far too long,” Magistrate Cameron Press told Watson on Thursday.

To make matters worse, Watson used the 100kmh section of Farnborough Road as a drag strip at 9.20am on a Sunday morning when many beachgoers and families could have been in the area.

“You can’t even say it was out on a highway...you don’t do 149km along Farnborough Road,” Mr Press said.

Watson pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to driving more than 40kmh over the speed limit on August 18.

Mr Press tried to drive the message home to Watson.

“It really is time that you cleaned your act up as far as driving,” Mr Press said.

“If you keep driving like this, one you’re going to lose your licence for a very long time, and two, you’re going to end up killing someone or killing yourself.

“If you kill someone driving like this, you’ll go to jail.

“So it’s time to grow up.”

Watson, who has just started a job as a storeman, represented himself in court.

“I’m really sorry and what I done (sic) was really stupid. I’m trying to clean my act up,” he told Mr Press.

Police impounded Watson’s car and as of Thursday, Watson had not been successful in attempts to have it returned.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said Watson had a four-page traffic history which was lengthy for a person of his age. He was convicted and fined $1245 and disqualified from driving for six months.