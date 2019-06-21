Serial offender adds to 'massive' rap sheet

AN UNLICENSED motorist busted drink driving an unregistered vehicle while in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana has a "massive criminal history” for his age.

Brady Thomas Forbes, 25, pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of drink driving while unlicensed, driving unlicensed and being a repeat offender, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, two counts of possessing a dangerous drug and one of driving a vehicle with another vehicle's numberplates attached.

Police prosecutor Mark Platt said police intercepted a vehicle driving on Alma Ln at 1am on May 25 and watched the male driver hand items to the female passenger, resulting in her being full-body searched and police finding a clip-seal bag containing methamphetamine protruding from her vagina.

He said Forbes had a blood-alcohol content of .093 and had never held a driver's licence.

Mr Platt said police found 2.3g of marijuana in the female's bra, along with 1.9g of methamphetamine.

He said Forbes had a prior conviction for unlicensed driving in August 2015.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Forbes worked in landscaping for his father and was doing a rail infrastructure course with hopes to get a job with Adani.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Forbes had exhausted most sentencing options.

"You have a massive criminal history for a person of your age,” he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Forbes to a three-month prison term wholly suspended and operational for nine months, along with $1600 in fines and disqualified him from driving for nine months. Convictions were recorded.

Forbes' passenger and owner of the vehicle was sentenced on June 11 to a 12-month good behaviour order, drug diversion and $850 of fines.