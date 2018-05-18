Serial offender busted with drugs, $4k hidden in car stereo

BACK IN JAIL: Gregory Ronald Roginson was sentenced for producing methamphetamines in his backyard in the Supreme Court on May 1 and was reoffending two weeks later.

IT TOOK a fortnight for police to catch serial drug offender Gregory Ronald Roginson breaching bail.

Roginson, 44, had been sentenced in the Supreme Court of Rockhampton on May 1 for a drug lab discovered at his Berserker property two years ago.

He received a two-year prison term and was released on parole on May 1, with 387 days presentence custody declared.

Today, he is back behind bars after police busted him with marijuana which breached his bail conditions for charges outstanding in the Magistrates Court including possession of explosives, failing to stop and driving while disqualified.

During a bail application in the Magistrates Court yesterday, the court heard police also found $4,000 cash hidden behind the stereo in Roginson's car.

"The defendant says he sold a car,” duty lawyer Rowan King said in relation the hidden cash.

Mr King said Roginson would plead guilty to the drug possession and breach of bail charges when he was sentenced for his outstanding Magistrates Court matters next month, but was contesting the charge of receiving tainted property in reference to the hidden cash.

The court heard Roginson had been on various bail conditions in the past and breached all of them.

Magistrate Cameron Press denied bail on this occasion due to his re-offending risk.

Earlier this month, during the Supreme court sentencing, Roginson told the court, through his barrister, that he had gone from using seven points of methamphetamines a day and producing the illicit substance to being clean of drugs.

Police raided his Clifton St property on February 1, 2016 and found $13,000 cash, one clip-seal bag in the bathroom with 0.342g of meth and another located in the kitchen had MSN (a cutting agent) inside.

In a shipping container in the yard, police also found 4.275g of MSN. They also found 218 pseudoephedrine tablets, and a buried PVC pipe capped at each end containing instruments and ingredients used in producing meth.