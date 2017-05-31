Serial offender caught with wrong number plates on car

A MAN who was caught driving with illegal number plates admitted to the magistrate that he should know better at his age of almost 60.

Ricky Orbison pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to driving a vehicle with number plates that were not matched with the vehicle and possessing number plates suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court police intercepted a Mitsubishi Pajero on the Capricorn Highway at 1pm on May 4 and checks on the number plates revealed they belonged to a gold Mercedes Benz.

He said Orbison first told police he wasn't aware the number plates did not match the vehicle and that he had purchased the vehicle that day from someone at Gracemere.

"He eventually accepted they didn't belong to the vehicle,” Mr Fox said.

He said Orbison eventually told police he had found the plates at a scrap yard, but could not provide information about where and when.

"It is a stupid thing for a man of my age,” Orbison, who is a carer for three people, told the court.

"I've brought shame to my family.”

The court heard he was sentenced in 2011 for receiving stolen property and his criminal history included driving an unregistered vehicle.

Mr Fox said he also had been issued tickets four times in the past five years for driving vehicles not insured.

Magistrate Catherine Benson fined Orbison $600 for both offences.