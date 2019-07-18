Serial protester barred from Brisbane CBD

Environmental activist Eric Herbert was yesterday arrested on public nuisance and traffic obstruction charges, but was not required to plead today. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Environmental activist Eric Herbert was yesterday arrested on public nuisance and traffic obstruction charges, but was not required to plead today. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

THE so-called face of the Extinction Rebellion movement has been barred by a Magistrate from coming into Brisbane's central business district after an overnight stint in the watchhouse.

Serial protester Eric Herbert was granted bail by the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

He will return to court on July 31.

Environmental activist Eric Herbert was yesterday arrested on public nuisance and traffic obstruction charges, but was not required to plead today. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Herbert indicated he would see a lawyer today, having previously gone unrepresented on the four prior appearances, where he was fined for protesting in the Brisbane CBD.

Magistrate Paul Clark today prevented Herbert from coming within a 5km radius of Queen Street Mall until his court hearing on July 31, effectively banning from Fortitude Valley and hipster hub West End.

Extinction Rebellion spokesman and environmental activist Eric Herbert protesting outside the arrest court on July 11.



He was yesterday arrested on public nuisance and traffic obstruction charges, but was not required to plead today.

In the dock, Herbert said he had not intended to be arrested during any of the Extinction Rebellion "disruptions" of Brisbane's CBD, in which protesters blocked traffic, glued themselves to streets and held up the Victoria Bridge using a canoe and arm-lock devices.

He claimed that police "were clearly targeting him" even when he was acting lawfully at protests.

Herbert told the media he would not stop his protests, despite receiving four fines in the past two months and having an upcoming court appearance on July 31.

"We have to choose: extinction or rebellion. I choose rebellion."

Mr Herbert also put the call out for more people to join the ranks.

"I spent seven of the last eight days in the watchhouse for participating in democracy through civil disobedience," he said.

"We all need to do this."

Mr Herbert, flanked by other members of Extinction Rebellion, refused to answer questions.