Serial shoplifter caught

A thief who took a liking to products at Chemist Warehouse has fronted a Rockhampton court.

A thief who took a liking to products at Chemist Warehouse has fronted a Rockhampton court.

A WOMAN made a habit of shoplifting from Rockhampton’s Chemist Warehouse with the intention of selling the stolen items for cash to buy food.

Bianca Cheryl Joanne Conlon targeted the retailer four times in September.

On the first occasion the 41-year-old entered the store and loitered, before placing two $99 cosmetic gift sets into a basket and leaving without paying.

The second time she stole two of the same gift sets.

The third offence saw her take a number of fragrances from a shelf which were not subsequently able to be identified.

And the fourth time when she stole a $39.99 bottle of perfume along with three make-up items valued at $9.99 each, she was detained by staff who recovered the products.

Those weren’t Conlon’s only recent run-ins with the law.

As well as pleading guilty to those stealing offences in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday, Conlon also entered guilty pleas to possessing a knife in public in July and failing to surrender into custody.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox told the court that it was after 8.45pm on July 9 that police intercepted a vehicle on Elphinstone Street in which Conlon was a passenger.

A search located a military-style hunting knife in the door near where she was sitting.

Conlon admitted to owning it.

A three-page criminal history was tendered to the court showing Conlon’s previous drug and stealing offences.

Conlon’s solicitor said her client was ashamed of her behaviour.

Magistrate Cameron Press placed Conlon on a 90-hour community service order with conditions.

“If you perform well at community service you can often obtain a job through that,” Mr Press said.

“That is where your future lies - getting a job - so do try and benefit from this period of community service.”

Conlon was also ordered to pay $396 restitution for the products she stole.