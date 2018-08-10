Menu
Two vehicles have been involved in a collision on the corner of Alexandra and Main St, Park Avenue.
News

Series of multi-vehicle crashes in Rocky suburb this morning

Steph Allen
by
10th Aug 2018 9:52 AM
EMERGENCY crews were busy in Park Avenue, Rockhampton this morning after two separate crashes in the suburb.

Police are were redirecting traffic at the scene of a two-vehicle nose-to-tail traffic crash on the corner of Alexandra and Main St at 8.50am.

Vehicles were being instructed to move around the crash via a single lane.

An ambulance vehicle arrived on scene, however the passengers sustained no injuries and they were not required.

Tow trucks, fire crews and police attended the scene.

Another two-vehicle crash also occurred on the corner of Moores Creek Rd and High St at 8.40am.

Queensland Police Service report there is petrol oil on the road and no crews are at the scene.

No injuries were sustained at the scene and paramedics were not required.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

