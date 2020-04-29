Serious after midnight crash

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of Toyota Camry crashed into a tree in West Rockhampton just before midnight on Tuesday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, two exited on their own and another required further medical attention when police arrived at 11.40pm.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded shortly after but were not required to remove the third person from the vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Services said three people were transported to hospital.

One male was transported in a serious condition with chest injuries

Another male in his 20s was taken to hospital with spinal precautions and complaining of rib and shoulder injuries, while the third person, in their 20s, suffered minor injuries.

There were reports from residents of an unknown car driving erratically in the area before the crash.