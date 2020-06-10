Alleged assault sparks Kershaw Gardens manhunt

Police are continuing to investigate an alleged serious assault which resulted in a manhunt near the Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre late last night.

A large scale search of the Kershaw Gardens was carried out last night at around 9:30pm.

Reports from the public stated police were searching Kershaw Gardens with night vision goggles.

While information is scarce at this stage, a Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were in search of a man who carried out an assault on a bridge at High Street.

The Morning Bulletin understands it may have been an alleged sexual assault.

Queensland police could not yet confirm whether any arrests had been made in relation to the search.