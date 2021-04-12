Menu
Chris Condon
Chris Condon
Crime

Serious charges pile up for well-known businessman

Hugh Suffell
by and Hugh Suffell
12th Apr 2021 1:32 PM
A Townsville businessman has faced court after he was charged with a string of serious offences.

Townsville Showgrounds secretary-manager Christopher Condon fronted court on Monday where an additional charge was added to the list of offences.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
He faced one commonwealth charge of general dishonesty causing a loss, two state charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and one state charge of authority required to possess explosives.

Condon's defence lawyer Victoria Twivey asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn all four charges for mention next month.

Chris Condon leaving the Townsville Courthouse. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Condon's matters will return to court on May 17.

Condon was released on bail.

 

