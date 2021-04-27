‘Serious concerns’: Push for inspection of 100yo pipeline

A Livingstone Shire Council has urged her fellow councillors to commission an inspection of the entire length of the 100-year-old Mount Charlton pipeline.

Councillor Glenda Mather, who is based in the western part of the shire north of Rockhampton, moved that all concrete supports, cradles, vertical thrust blocks, valves, and valve pits of the 15km pipeline be inspected with a comprehensive report to be handed down to the council.

The motion was seconded by councillor Andrea Friend in the ordinary meeting on April 20.

A previous professional inspection in 2020 looked at five out of six identified sites, covering 6m-8m of pipeline in Cr Mather’s estimation.

She has also walked parts of the pipeline with Mayor Andy Ireland and found multiple faults, including leaking holes.

“We do have problems up there, that has been confirmed,” Cr Mather said.

“When you’re dealing with hundreds of people who rely on this waterline for their absolutely critical water, then we need to be sure that we’re satisfied... we’ve done the test, we’ve done the examination, we know all of these things.”

Councillor Nigel Hutton said he was not an expert to make a decision on this and could not justify to the community adding this burden to the officers.

“My concern is that if the burden is on officers, which is their responsibility as the custodians of the assets of council, to provide to us as part of the budget process,” Cr Hutton said.

“I don’t believe that any more information is going to change me from following that advice in regards to this asset.”

Deputy mayor Adam Belot said this project would have a cost and asked if Cr Mather would consider a decision be made based on costings.

Chief executive officer Cale Dendle said the officers would bring back how much it would be worth.

“It would be reasonable to conclude it would be a substantial investment,” he said in response to Cr Belot’s question.

Cr Ireland said he shared Cr Mather’s concerns about the pipeline’s condition.

“If this is going to go into the budget as a limelight, it needs a number,” he said.

But Cr Mather said she was not going to say she would not support it based on costs.

“I’m not going to hold the community to ransom based on costs,” she said.

She said the onus was on councillors to make sure the officers and parties undertaking the reports were doing their jobs.

The amendment to bring back a costing was passed and the overall motion was approved unanimously.