Traffic diversions are in place at Gavial-Gracemre Rd and Burnett Hwy where motorists are being directed around a serious crash near Midgee.
Serious crash: Bruce Hwy closed in both directions

Pam McKay
29th May 2020 3:50 PM
3.30pm: THE Bruce Highway is currently blocked in both directions at Midgee which is located about 20km south of Rockhampton due to a serious multiple-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicate two people are trapped in separate vehicles.

One victim is a female in her 30s and the other is man in his 40s.

The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is heading to the crash site and a landing space is being prepared on the highway.

Traffic diversions are in place.

More to follow.

