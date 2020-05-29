Serious crash: Bruce Hwy closed in both directions
3.30pm: THE Bruce Highway is currently blocked in both directions at Midgee which is located about 20km south of Rockhampton due to a serious multiple-vehicle crash.
Initial reports indicate two people are trapped in separate vehicles.
One victim is a female in her 30s and the other is man in his 40s.
The Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is heading to the crash site and a landing space is being prepared on the highway.
Traffic diversions are in place.
More to follow.