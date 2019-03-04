Serious Crime pays off at weekend's Bowen race meet

WIN: Cyclone Topgirl did well at Bowen on Saturday.

It is said that crime doesn't pay but seriously it did in Bowen last Saturday.

In a brazen display, the John Pointon trained Serious Crime (Amanda Thompson, $5.50) dashed away with $20,750 for her audacious win in the QTIS 3YO Maiden (1280m).

Joining-in at the 300 metres mark of the race, Serious Crime raced right away to win by three lengths which was poetic justice really as she was robbed of a possible last start Rockhampton win when blocked for clear running in the straight.

Serious Crime has continued the winning streak of the progeny of the Oaklands Stud matron No More Crime (Special Dane-Temple Dance x Brave Warrior).

Temple Dance, the grandmother of Serious Crime is a three-quarter-sister to Temple Spirit the mother of GR 1 stars the "Boom Brothers” - Spirit of Boom and Temple Of Boom.

Any wonder the offspring of No More Crime can gallop as attested by Serious Crime's older half-brother and sister Stylish Criminal and Wicked Crime.

Stylish Criminal, a daughter of Wicked Style won the 2017 Capricornia Yearling Sale 2YO Classic while Wicked Crime was runner-up in an earlier rendition of that feature Rockhampton race.

John Pointon and Prue Howard, the owners of Serious Crime will no doubt now push ahead and attempt to win the $87,000 CYS 3 & 4YO Classic (1300m) with the filly at Callaghan Park on Saturday. April 13.

The next day at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, Oaklands Stud will offer a full sister to Serious Crime listed as Lot 63.

Oaklands has a magnificent record with its graduates in the feature CYS races as last year it produced the winner of the CYS 2YO Classic in Wicked Ways which went through the local sale ring for $10,000.

Subsequent to the big Rocky feature win, Wicked Ways was purchased by Hong Kong interests for $250,000.

No doubt the yearling (Lot 63) will be in keen demand given the success of the breeding nick to date while being further enhanced through the Black Type (CORRECT) infusion in her pedigree.

Two other CYS graduates produced by the Oaklands based stallions at the time in Ferocity and Wicked Style, namely Stylish Luck (Blackall) and Roscommon (Bowen) also won on Saturday.

It was a big day all round for CYS graduates as cheap purchases in Salty's Boy ($8000) won at Gladstone and My Mind Is Made Up ($4000) won at Mt Isa.

Meanwhile, back at Bowen on Saturday the Lyle Wright-Gavin Milner combination cemented some exciting plans when their pair of Cyclone Topgirl and Allround Glory quinellaed the $14,500 Open Handicap (1000m).

The top gun filly as a juvenile, Cyclone Topgirl ($3.20) bounced back from some niggling problems to overwhelm Allround Glory ($2.15) and win by a narrow margin.

The winner was in receipt of seven kilograms in weight from Allround Glory who carried 61kg.

Originally it was not planned to clash the stablemates but there was little option after the open Handicap in which Cyclone Topgirl was to contest in Rockhampton last Thursday was abandoned.

"Lyle (Wright -trainer) and I then hatched the plan to run them both in the race at Bowen. Now that we know Topgirl is back to her best she will run at the big meeting at the Gold Coast on March 16”, managing owner Gavin Milner said.

Cyclone Topgirl will contest the $200,000 QTIS 3YO Jewel (1200m) the race in which her predecessor the filly Paradis Imperial ran third in last year.

Allround Glory will tag along for the ride down the Bruce Highway from Rockhampton as well to the Gold Coast as he will run in a very suitable $117,700 NMW Handicap (900m).

A son of Carrara from the Mossman mare Mossman Annie, Allround Glory has a grand record with 10 wins and 11 placings from 28 starts for a prize purse of around the $200,000 mark.

Bruce Watts' Riverside Stud will have a draft of Carrara yearlings for sale at the CYS on April 14.