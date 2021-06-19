Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The tariffs imposed by China has caused severe damage to Australia’s wine industry.
The tariffs imposed by China has caused severe damage to Australia’s wine industry.
News

‘Serious harm’ in wine fight

by Caroline Schelle
19th Jun 2021 2:16 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM

Australia is taking its fight with China over wine tariffs to the international trading body because of the “serious harm” caused to the industry.

The federal government has gone to the World Trade Organisation to ask for consultations with the Chinese government over the issue.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan said exports had dropped from $1.1 billion to about $20 million as a result of the duties the Chinese government placed on the country’s wine.

Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan has announced it’s taking China to the World Trade Organisation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicole Cleary
Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan has announced it’s taking China to the World Trade Organisation. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Nicole Cleary

“We believe that the actions taken by the Chinese government have caused serious harm to the Australian wine industry,” he said.

But Mr Tehan said the government was still willing to sit down with the Chinese government to resolve the dispute.

“While we‘re not in a position to do so, we will use every other mechanism to try and resolve this dispute and other disputes that we have with the Chinese government,” he said.

In March this year Beijing said the tariffs would run for five years.

Australia’s wine industry has backed the move to take China to the trading body.
Australia’s wine industry has backed the move to take China to the trading body.

The national association of grape and wine producers welcomed the move to take the fight to the international body.

The decision was the “right call” for the country’s grape and wine businesses, Australian Grape and Wine boss Tony Battaglene said the decision was the right call.

“We have been consistent in our position that Australian producers have not dumped wine on the Chinese market, nor received trade-distorting subsidies,” he said.

He said the body would continue to work with grape growers, winemakers and the government to diversify the export market.

Originally published as ‘Serious harm’ in wine fight

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hospitalisation after two-vehicle CQ crash

        Premium Content Hospitalisation after two-vehicle CQ crash

        News Paramedics assessed two patients at the scene.

        Planning for Browne Park upgrades ‘full steam ahead’

        Premium Content Planning for Browne Park upgrades ‘full steam ahead’

        News Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said money for the park would be in the next budget...

        QLD Rail CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by train collision death

        Premium Content QLD Rail CEO ‘deeply saddened’ by train collision death

        News The Queensland Rail boss has expressed his distress after a worker died when his...

        Former Victorian star jockey has eyes set on Rocky wins

        Premium Content Former Victorian star jockey has eyes set on Rocky wins

        Sport It can never be said that former notable Victorian jockey, the lightweight Chris...