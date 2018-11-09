Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter
A car is alight as police attend to an incident on Bourke St. Picture: @meegslouise/Twitter
News

Multiple stabbings, man shot in Melbourne CBD

by Stephen Drill, Aneeka Simonis, Charis Chang
9th Nov 2018 4:06 PM

UPDATE: A MAN has been shot by police after setting a car on fire and allegedly stabbing a number of people in Melbourne's Bourke St.

Police have confirmed they responded to reports of a car on fire near the corner of Swanston St about 4.20pm.

In a statement police said a man was arrested at the scene and has been taken to hospital in critical condition. He is under police guard.

The Age is reporting the man was shot by police.

"A small number of people are being treated for stab wounds," the statement said.

The exact circumstances are yet to be determined at this stage.

Melbourne resident Meegan May told news.com.au she was on a tram on Bourke St heading into the city when it stopped just before Elizabeth St about a block before the mall. She heard someone start screaming "he's got a knife".

She looked through the back window of the tram and noticed a car on fire. There was a man and two police officers trying to calm him down.

"A moment later, I heard a loud bang, to me it sounded like a gunshot," she said.

 

EARLIER: A SERIES of explosions have been heard near Bourke Street this afternoon as police lock down the city.

Businesses are currently shut near the incident, with police telling people to stay inside.

Neapoli Cafe in Russell Place has been closed, with staff remaining there and waiting for further instructions from police.

Sam, from the cafe, said: "There was just a lot of bangs. There's only staff here, police told us to stay."

Another person nearby said there was four loud explosions heard earlier this afternoon, which may have been linked to a ute nearby.

Some fled the area fearing there may be further explosions.

A bystander in Bourke St said that a car had burst into flames.

"There was a guy stabbed and there was a car explosion in Bourke Street," he said.

"It was near JB Hi Fi, near the corner of Russell Place."

Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis
Police cordon off Bourke St after a car explosion. Picture: Aneeka Simonis

 

Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter
Police at the scene in the Bourke St Mall. Picture: @gemmacaf/Twitter

 

Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan
Onlookers near the corner of Swanston and Bourke streets. Picture: Josh Fagan

 

Bourke St is blocked off .
Bourke St is blocked off .


The bystander said that other people had run and hid.

"They ran into a cafe and locked themselves in a kitchen," he said.

A police statement said: "Police are aware of an incident in the vicinity of Bourke Street. Police are asking for members of the public to avoid the area. We will provide information as it comes to hand."

bourke st editors picks general-seniors-news melbourne

Top Stories

    Boom or bust? Businesses in front line weigh in on Ring Road

    premium_icon Boom or bust? Businesses in front line weigh in on Ring Road

    Business 'Each and every business on Gladstone Rd and George St would be affected': Mixed bag of opinions for 22km project set to see Bruce Hwy by-pass Rocky

    The messy truth behind the race that stops the nation

    premium_icon The messy truth behind the race that stops the nation

    News IF you end the Cup with vomit in your hair, maybe skip next year.

    STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    premium_icon STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    Property GALLERY: Property being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Finally some sensible talk from the leaders of both parties

    Finally some sensible talk from the leaders of both parties

    News OPINION: The big issues and life itself are not black and white

    Local Partners