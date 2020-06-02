Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey
Two children are being treated by paramedics after they were struck by a fallen object on a private property in Comet. Photo: Bev Lacey
Breaking

SERIOUS INCIDENT: One tonne bag of fertiliser falls on child

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Jun 2020 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 3.30PM: A YOUNG male has suffered severe internal chest, abdominal and lower limb injuries after a one tonne bag of fertiliser collapsed on him this morning at Comet.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue were tasked at 10.50am to the rural property south of Blackwater.

The mother of the young patient used a utility vehicle to remove the bag from atop the patient and subsequently alerted authorities.

Rescue 300 landed at the scene shortly after where the on-board (QAS) Critical Care Paramedic and flight doctor stabilised the patient prior to the flight to Rockhampton.

The patient has been airlifted to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in the company of their mother and sibling for further scans and treatment.

UPDATE, 1.40PM: The two children have been airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital after an object fell on them in Comet earlier this morning.

One of the boys was in a stable condition with back pain and the second in a serious condition with multiple head, chest and leg injuries.

INITIAL: Paramedics are on scene treating two children after “an object” has fallen and “struck” them both at a private property in the Central Highlands this morning.

At 9.58am, paramedics were called to the incident at a private property in Comet, east of Emerald.

The two children are believed to be boys under primary school age.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it was unclear what the object was that had fallen on the two boys.

She said one of the boys appeared to be in a stable condition with minor injuries, however, the other appeared to be in a serious condition with leg, head and chest injuries.

The Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to attend.

More to come.

central highlands falling object
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family drug business: Trafficking father and son learn fate

        premium_icon Family drug business: Trafficking father and son learn fate

        Crime Wandal drug business operators slammed by Justice: ‘Many families have suffered because of what you have done’

        Woman’s close encounter with wild dog in her backyard

        premium_icon Woman’s close encounter with wild dog in her backyard

        News Council has attempted to trap the roaming feral dog on various blocks along the...

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        Rocky company lands $9M+ Adani contract

        premium_icon Rocky company lands $9M+ Adani contract

        Business The mining giant has revealed a key contract awarded to a CQ company.