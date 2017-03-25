32°
Teen boy hospitalised after serious Farnborough Beach crash

Melanie Plane
| 25th Mar 2017 1:00 PM Updated: 3:32 PM
Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to an accident on the Capricorn Coast. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Queensland Ambulance Service are responding to an accident on the Capricorn Coast. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

UPDATE 3.30PM: A TEENAGE boy has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital following a single vehicle rollover on the Capricorn Coast this afternoon. 

Just before 1pm emergency services responded to the crash on Farnborough Beach, Farnborough. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said five people were involved in the accident.

The QAS spokesperson said an 18-year-old man had been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition. 

UPDATE 2PM: A QUEENSLAND Police spokesman has confirmed one person has suffered significant injuries in a crash on the Capricorn Coast.

The spokesman said police were called to a single-vehicle roll over at Farnborough Beach just before 1pm.

"Early information suggests five people were in the vehicle and at least one person has serious injuries," the spokesman said.

The Morning Bulletin understands one person was thrown from the vehicle when the crash occurred.

The spokesman said police were investigating the crash.

An update from QAS will be provided soon.

BREAKING 1PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a vehicle roll over on Farnborough Beach on the Capricorn Coast.

Initial information suggest five people have been involved in the crash and at least two of those people are injured.

There are early reports one person involved in the accident has been thrown from the vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service are en route to the accident, which has reportedly occurred on the beach, just past the beach access near the former Capricorn Resort.

Motorists in the area are urged to give way to emergency services and avoid the area.

More updates to come.

Topics:  crash farnborough beach

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!