Paramedics treat the injured player on the field at Browne Park.

Paramedics treat the injured player on the field at Browne Park. DARRYN NUFER

RUGBY LEAGUE: The A-grade men's preliminary final between Yeppoon and Norths was stopped for an hour after a player suffered a serious injury.

Norths centre Troyson Bassani broke his ankle in a tackle with 21 minutes of the game to go.

The game was delayed while paramedics treated him on the field at Browne Park.

Norths looked poised for a major upset, and were leading the minor premiers 24-16 when the incident happened.

The game has just resumed.