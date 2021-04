The motorcyclist being seen to by paramedics. Photo: Penny Hoffman

Paramedics are assessing a motorcyclist with a serious leg injury following a crash in the Rockhampton CBD.

The incident occurred about 1pm on Thursday and involved a 4WD and a motorcycle at the intersection of East and Stanley Streets.

The injured person is believed to be a man in his 50s and may have a broken foot/leg.

Two police and two fire crews are also on scene.