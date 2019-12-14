Menu
Rockhampton Regional Council office in Bolsover St.
Council News

’Serious misjudgment’: Second worker quits amid CCC probe

Melanie Plane
14th Dec 2019 2:00 AM
A CARBONATED health drink business operating out of Rockhampton’s Custom House has sparked a Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission probe and led to the resignation of two key Rockhampton Regional Council staff members.

While CEO Evan Pardon said RRC was unable to identify the individual involved in the CCC probe, The Morning Bulletin understands Advance Rockhampton Trade and Advancement senior executive Young Beamish was the staff member at the centre of the investigation.

Ms Beamish, who joined Advance Rockhampton in September 2016, resigned from her position on Wednesday.

Her departure follows the immediate resignation of Advance Rockhampton general manager Tony Cullen on Monday.

It is understood Ms Beamish, who RRC previously said ‘opened the door to Asian investment’ in Rockhampton, was also heavily involved in business VFizz which lists its trading address as 208 Quay Street, which is the home of the Customs House.

Young Beamish.
The product has been on the market for four months and is being sold in Sydney, Brisbane, Central Queensland and Cairns.

While Mr Pardon did not respond to direct questions about why the business was trading out of the historic landmark or whether it was linked to the CCC investigation, he confirmed the probe involved a ‘conflict of interest’.

“The investigation has substantially concluded and has shown that there has been serious misjudgment associated with conflict of interest between a private matter and work involving a council employee,” Mr Pardon said.

“No instances of fraud were identified. There was inappropriate use of council resources but no cash was involved.

“The person involved has left council’s employment and all projects will continue.”

The Morning Bulletin’s attempts to contact Ms Beamish and Mr Cullen were unsuccessful.

