The ACCC has issued an urgent recall for a baby cot being sold on eBay. Picture: Supplied
News

‘Serious’ recall for unsafe baby product

by Jack Paynter
24th May 2021 7:03 AM | Updated: 7:26 AM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued an urgent recall for a convertible baby cot being sold on eBay.

The ACCC says the “baby multifunctional adjustable cot convertible table mattress mosquito net” product did not comply with the mandatory safety standards and should not be used.

The product is being sold online by eBay seller gadget_arcade and was available for sale between January 10 and April 15 this year.

The ACCC has issued an urgent recall for a convertible cot. Picture: Supplied
The nation’s product safety authority said the cot failed numerous design, construction, performance and labelling requirements, including:

  • The distance between the top of the mattress base and the top edge of the lowest cot side does not comply;
  • A foothold is created when the mosquito net is installed;
  • The cot has an accessible sharp point;
  • The access fastening device does not automatically engage when the dropside is raised and may be able to be opened by a child from within the cot;
  • The warning labels and safety markings are missing.

“The cot poses a risk of entrapment, suffocation and falls which could result in serious injury or the death of an infant or young child,” the ACCC said in a statement.

The cot failed numerous design, construction, performance and labelling requirements. Picture: Supplied
The authority urged those who purchased the cot to stop using the product and contact the eBay seller gadget_arcade to arrange for a full refund.

For further information, consumers should email zenis0510@gmail.com or send a message to the gadget_arcade store via eBay customer service.

