Serious works underway for the new Gavial Creek bridge

Councillors Drew Wickerson and Tony Wiliams at the Gavial Creek Bridge.

WORK is in full swing for the new Gavial Creek bridge at Quay St in Rockhampton CBD.

This week the final concrete beams were lowered in by two cranes.

The bridge construction includes nearly 1900 tonnes of concrete in total.

Since the beginning of construction in June, 20 steel reinforced concrete piles have been used, reinforced concrete wing walls and ballast walls in the sub structure of the new bridge.

As the 65m span of the bridge is in place, work will now focus on the superstructure which includes reinforced concrete bridge deck, traffic barriers, guard rails, signs, and storm water drain and pipes.

Works on both approach roads will also being soon.

The concrete beam being lowered.

Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure spokesperson councillor Tony Williams said it was great to see the project progressing.

“I’m glad to say we are right on track,” said Cr Williams.

“Bridge construction is a complex and time consuming thing to do.”

The new bridge would be open to traffic before the end of the year.

“Although we will still be carrying out work into next year, the bridge will be available for use in the next few months,” he said.

“This means we can also remove the old bridge without removing access across Gavial Creek.

“The old bridge has served the community well but it has been damaged in floods and cyclones, and is now coming to the end of its life.

“It will be removed while the cranes are here, as it would be a significant safety hazard to the new bridge in bad weather, but it is historically significant and we are still exploring how we can repurpose it for future use.”

The large crane at work on the site.

There has been a bridge on the site since 1872.

The bridge that is there now was the third bridge that crossed Gavial Creek and started its life on the Boyne River, before being floated up in the 1930s.

Divisional Councillor Drew Wickerson said he was pleased the original bridge is remaining open throughout the works.

“Access across Gavial Creek is very important to local residents, so I’m pleased we’ve managed to make sure that access remains throughout this whole project,” he said.

“We really appreciate the community’s patience while we get this work done, and I look forward to seeing the finished product next year.”

A Rockhampton Regional Council tenders awarded document states Davbridge Properties was awarded $3,492,932 in May for the design and construct of Gavial Creek Bridge.

