TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Seriously injured driver trapped after CQ truck crash

Melanie Plane
6th May 2021 1:47 PM
UPDATE 2PM: Fire crews are working to remove the driver’s side door of a truck to free an injured driver.

The driver has suffered severe head injuries in a crash about five minutes from Valkyrie State School.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the scene to airlift the driver.

BREAKING 1.30PM: A seriously injured truck driver is trapped after a crash in western Central Queensland,

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed a truck had rolled on Fitzroy Development Road near Devlin Creek Bridge just south of Valkyrie.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had suffered serious injuries.

“The patient is in a serious condition with head and facial injuries,” she said.

She confirmed a rescue helicopter with critical care paramedic on scene had been tasked to attend.

Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.

Originally published as Seriously injured driver trapped after CQ truck crash

fitzroy developmental rd queensland ambulance service valkyrie valkyrie truck crash
Central Queensland News

