Seriously injured driver trapped after CQ truck crash

UPDATE 2PM: Fire crews are working to remove the driver’s side door of a truck to free an injured driver.

The driver has suffered severe head injuries in a crash about five minutes from Valkyrie State School.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue has been tasked to the scene to airlift the driver.

BREAKING 1.30PM: A seriously injured truck driver is trapped after a crash in western Central Queensland,

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed a truck had rolled on Fitzroy Development Road near Devlin Creek Bridge just south of Valkyrie.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver was trapped in the vehicle and had suffered serious injuries.

“The patient is in a serious condition with head and facial injuries,” she said.

She confirmed a rescue helicopter with critical care paramedic on scene had been tasked to attend.

Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.

