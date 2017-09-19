29°
Seriously injured man airlifted to Rocky after CQ farm fall

A 53-year-old Gracemere man was airlifted from a Rolleston farm with a significant cut to his head and suspected further cranial and spinal issues after a fall on Monday, September 18.
Amber Hooker
by

A GRACEMERE man suffered significant head injuries after falling from a roof on a Central Queensland farm yesterday.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service rushed to the property about 30km south east of Rolleston at 11.45am to help the man.

Upon arrival, the 53 year old was assessed and treated by the helicopter's on-board doctor and critical care paramedic.

They report he had suffered a significant laceration to his head, and was suspected of having further cranial and spinal issues relating to the fall.

 

The man had been working on a roof on a property near Rolleston when he fell.
The patient was transported Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition throughout.

The Rockhampton Hospital have been contacted for an update on the man's condition.

