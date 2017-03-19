Seriously injured men found on beach after CQ chopper crash

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service found the missing men after crew spotted their partially submerged chopper on the eastern side of Curtis Island

A 12-hour search for a missing helicopter off the Central Queensland coast ended shortly after midnight when two badly injured men were located on a beach near Curtis Island.

The air and sea search had commenced after a number of items, including luggage, an esky and fishing rods, were spotted floating in waters off Sea Hill, Curtis Island. about 60km SE of Rockhampton around 12.20pm yesterday.

The missing men, the pilot and the one passenger, were found by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service after it spotted their partially submerged chopper on the eastern side of Curtis Island and landed on a nearby beach.

A search of the area by the crew located the injured men lying on the beach.

Both men, a 56-year-old from Margate and a 61-year-old from Scarborough, had sustained serious injuries and were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

