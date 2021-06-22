Seriously injured veteran jockey counting his blessings

Veteran jockey John Stephens fractured two vertebrae in his back after a barrier mishap at Callaghan Park on Monday.

Although seriously injured in a barrier mishap at Callaghan Park racecourse on Monday, veteran Rockhampton jockey John Stephens has been told by doctors he was a very lucky man.

Stephens said he fractured two vertebrae in his back but considers himself fortunate the incident in which a horse crashed down on him did not sever his spinal cord.

He was taking part in barrier education with a horse at the practice stalls at the back of the racecourse.

“The horse threw me from the stalls and I landed out the back on my back,” Stephens said.

“I tried to move away but got myself in a scissors position and that’s when it landed on top of me.”

Stephens said he just lay immobile on the ground but was relieved when he realised he could move his toes and feet.

He is in a Rockhampton hospital where he said he has to remain motionless in bed.

“The doctors have told me how lucky I was not to have severed the cord,” he said.

“I don’t know whether an operation will take place or I will be fitted with a brace. I am okay but it is very hard lying in bed and not being able to move.”

Stephens has endured wretched luck in recent years and only resumed race riding in February after being sidelined through a horse-related incident since the previous June.

He was just starting to strike winning form again after that lengthy enforced break.

Central Queensland racing followers will be saddened to hear of the latest serious injury to Stephens, who is not only a jockey but a horseman’s horseman and renowned for his resilience and toughness.

He is the third rider to be injured resulting from freakish incidents at Callaghan Park in the past three weeks.

Meanwhile, despite having been anchored with 65kg, which his trainer Graeme Green described as “the grandstand”, Master Jamie will be a definite starter at Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park races on Friday.

Rockhampton trainer Graeme Green with Master Jamie, who will start in the $30K Tattersall’s Sprint at Callaghan Park on Friday. Picture: Tony McMahon

Master Jamie, a winner of 13 races of which nine have been at Callaghan Park, will contest the $30K Tattersall’s Sprint (1200m) under Gold Coast jockey Chris Whiteley.

The hoop will be out to maintain a perfect score on Master Jamie as he has won on him at his only two previous rides on May 5 and December 28, 2019.

Master Jamie’s last win in Rockhampton came about on September 4 last year when he was allotted 62.5kg and after that he won the $250K Gateway in Brisbane.

Green said the hefty weight for Master Jamie was to be expected.

“I knew he would get the grandstand but after this start he will be suited by the quality handicap conditions of the Rocky Newmarket and the other big sprints (up north) coming up where he can only be given no more than 61kg,” Green said.

Master Jamie finished tailed off in the recent GR 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm but Green completely excused the run.

“He copped a nasty check at the start and didn’t want to compete after that. He dropped the bit but has come through that run all right. Really, he didn’t do anything in the race so it did not hurt him,” he explained.

Providing all goes well for Master Jamie on Friday, it will be a case of all systems go for the $100K Real Group Rockhampton Newmarket (1300m) on Friday, July 9.

Some 17 sprinters have been issued weights for the Tatt’s Sprint including visitors from Toowoomba, Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Beaudesert and Roma, as well as eight locals.

A dozen entries were taken on Tuesday for Sunday’s Tattersall’s Gold Cup (1600m) with last year’s Rockhampton Cup quinella Absolut Artie and Barachiel to go around.

Callaghan Park trainer Ricky Vale has Absolut Artie, Sayl (GB) and Stubai among them, while Jared Wehlow has entered Fly For Yulong (IRE) and Electrified,

In all, more than 200 horses have been nominated for Friday and Sunday’s races which represent the second and third days of the RJC’s Winter Racing Carnival.