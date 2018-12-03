Serve up some salsa this summer
Welcome to summer, with its al fresco dining, barbecues, salads and glorious tropical fruits. I've been serving this salsa, featuring papaya, pineapple, green onion and coriander for years. It's a terrific combo to serve with barbecued, grilled or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork.
TROPICAL SALSA
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
1/2 papaya, peeled and diced or substitute 1 large ripe mango
1/2 small ripe pineapple, peeled, cored and diced, or 1 lebanese cucumber, peeled and diced
1/2 bunch green onions, finely sliced, or 1/2 red capsicum, seeds removed, diced
Leaves of 1 bunch fresh coriander or mint, chopped; juice of 2 fresh limes
1 small red chilli, seeded, chopped finely (optional)
METHOD
Combine all ingredients in a glass or ceramic bowl at least two hours before serving to allow the flavours to blend. Cover and refrigerate.
Use as an accompaniment to barbecued or pan-fried fish, prawns, chicken or pork, or serve as a dip with corn chips.
maggies.column@bigpond.com