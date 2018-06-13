Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAN CHARGED: Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old South Mackay resident over an assault on Victoria St at the weekend.
MAN CHARGED: Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old South Mackay resident over an assault on Victoria St at the weekend. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Service station robbed at gunpoint

Madura Mccormack
by
13th Jun 2018 8:01 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

A MAN with a firearm wrapped in a shirt has robbed a service station south of Mackay overnight.

Police allege the man entered the Bruce Highway, Balberra business about 8.25pm Tuesday night, approached a staff member and waved around what may have been a firearm wrapped in a shirt.

He made demands for cash, and the staff member complied.

He then fled the scene with a sum of cash in a vehicle travelling south.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time is urged to contact police.

It is still unknown if this armed robbery is linked to an armed robbery at Wood St at 9pm.

balberra crime editors picks gunpoint mackay crime queensland police service station
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    Rockhampton Show showcases what CQ has to offer

    News CROWDS begin to pour into the showgrounds as show kicks off

    Landry hits out at political correctness going overboard

    Landry hits out at political correctness going overboard

    Council News After RRC's controversial video was taken down for lacking diversity

    OPINION: Diversity now firmly on the agenda

    premium_icon OPINION: Diversity now firmly on the agenda

    Opinion The Morning Bulletin responds to Mayor's criticism of video fallout

    Peak of Army team set to hit Rocky by this Sunday

    Peak of Army team set to hit Rocky by this Sunday

    News 8, 500 personnel to partake in training exercise at Shoalwater Bay

    • 13th Jun 2018 4:57 PM

    Local Partners