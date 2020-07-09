Service suspended for first time in 65 years due to COVID-19

Robert and Michele Lang continued the time-honoured tradition of laying a wreath at St Christopher's Chapel around Independence Day

THIS was the first in 65 years that St Christopher’s Chapel, the bush chapel in Nerimbera, hasn’t hosted a service on the closest Sunday to America’s Independence Day.

COVID-19 restrictions prevented people from gathering at the non-denominational outdoor chapel outside Rockhampton which was consecrated late in 1943.

Michele Lang, whose family has lived in the area since the 1920s, and her husband Robert visited the site to lay a wreath.

“Our family is incredibly sad that we and the community were unable to participate in what has become a very important event on the calendar in Central Queensland,” she said.

Her father Henry Beak OAM NM wrote a history of St Christopher’s Chapel in 1986, which the Langs have since expanded upon.

Mr Beak restored the chapel after it began to deteriorate and continued his caretaker role after the Council and other institutions later took responsibility for it.

The chapel was built by members of the 542 engineers, Ship and Shore Battalion on Harbour Board land made available to the US government.

The area around it served as a convalescent camp for American troops based in Central Queensland, which numbered 70,000 at the height of action.

Its construction was supervised by two Protestant chaplains, a Roman Catholic padre and a Jewish rabbi.

The stone and timber for the roof trusses were gathered from the surrounding area and the chapel boasts an ornamental stained glass window behind its altar.

In 1963, vandals destroyed a number of articles in the chapel, using a sporting records board to barbecue a calf they slaughtered from a neighbouring property.

Henry Beak protected St Christopher's Chapel from deterioration

It proved a popular wedding venue and has attracted visiting soldiers from overseas who reminisce about their time in Central Queensland.

To quote the Lang’s publication, “The Chapel’s future is now in the hands of those who must ensure that it continues to survive through every harsh act of man and nature, not only as a place where visitors can stop and admire its peaceful beauty but as a permanent memorial to those who, whether they lived through or died in the fight for freedom, sought comfort in Holy Worship.”