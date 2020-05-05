Service with a smile as Keilys celebrate 40 years

Jason and Majella Keily are proud to be running the family business that was established 40 years ago

ESTABLISHING the family business in January 1980, trading as Len Keily’s Appliance Service in Yeppoon, Len and Linda Keily could never have expected that 40 years on it would be flourishing with son Jason and daughter-in-law Majella at the helm.

Jason said when his father first began the business, it was run from home with a shed out the back on their property, where Jason and his brother would often help with repairs.

It was a training ground that would set both sons in good stead, Jason to take on the family business and brother Darren to begin his own electrical business, Keppelec.

“We started out helping to repair appliances that Dad brought home until we were of an age to begin our apprenticeships,” Jason said.

“My father strived to provide a great service to our customers, while having great knowledge and practical experience with electrical contracting and appliances and he educated us to do the same.

“We quickly became sought after by appliance manufacturers to become an authorised service centre for their products within our local area.

“We grew as a business, being renowned for great service and quality workmanship that you can trust.”

Jason became an apprentice electrician in 1991 with his father and by 1995 became a qualified electrician in his own right.

“I continued to work in the family business until 2004 when my wife Majella and I purchased the business from my parents, and renamed it Keily’s Appliance and Electrical.

“Since then we have grown the business, expanded our premises and fleet, and employed more than 20 local people, never forgetting about our core values of providing great customer service with quality workmanship,” he said.

“We expanded our business as our customers asked for a wider range of services.

“We started our commercial work by the request of ‘Butto’ at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club and began offering commercial electrical contracting and servicing of commercial kitchen equipment.

“We are proud that 40 years on from when it all started, Keily’s Appliance and Electrical is an energetic business, currently employing eight local people, providing a family-friendly environment for its’ employees, and always striving to better our standards.”

Jason said they were passionate about customer service and paid particular attention to the little things that other businesses overlooked.

“We believe in employing local apprentices and developing them into excellent, highly trained technicians who take pride in their work and undertake safe work practices with a friendly smile,” he said.

“In doing so, we know we can continue to provide our customers with professional, reliable and helpful technicians, that you deserve and can trust.”

Jason and Majella have raised their two daughters’ on the Capricorn Coast and couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.

“I love it here, working in our own slice of paradise, and being part of such an amazing, friendly community,” he said.

Keily’s Appliance and Electrical services include installations, repairs, and maintenance in all fields of electrical contracting, airconditioning, commercial catering equipment, and appliances in Yeppoon, Rockhampton, Emu Park, Gracemere, and surrounding areas, extending as far out as Moura, Middlemount, Claremont and Tieri.