Servo plans for Gracemere

The diesel tank would have a safe fill level of 73,350 litres.

The diesel tank would have a safe fill level of 73,350 litres.

AN UNMANNED service ­station to cater for trucks has been proposed to be built in Gracemere’s Industrial Estate.

Australian company Pacific Petroleum is behind the ­proposal for the development at 157 Foster St, Gracemere.

The proposed fuel tank will have a safe fill level of 73,350 ­litres, out of the full 81,500 ­litres size, to be filled with ­diesel.

It is not expected that there would be more than 100 vehicle movements per day at the site.

The application states “the proposal creates an appropriate industrial use in the ­medium impact industry zone and one that will be suitable with the surrounding land uses and that will integrate with the industrial uses of the zone.”

There would be no changes to the existing lot layout.

The 4038 sq m site is ­relatively flat and has been previously developed for ­industrial use and has an ­existing on-site road network.

The proposal plans for the unmanned service station at 157 Foster St, Gracemere.

The proposed development would include the construction of sealed roads to “minimise dust impacts on the surrounding land uses”.

The roads would also be widened to allow for safe and efficient traffic flows and b-double trucks to access the site.

The proposal does not occur in a flood hazard area and the fuel tank will avoid the intensification of ­development in high or extreme hazard areas.

There would be no direct sales to the public not related to the fuel tank.

The application states “any adverse impacts on the ­amenity of adjoining area can be mitigated by appropriate development conditions”.

The site was listed for $500 rent per week in October last year.

The application for a ­material change of use for a ­development permit was filed on December 12 last year by SMK Consultants, on behalf of Pacific Petroleum.

Rockhampton Regional Council officers are now ­assessing the application and have requested additional ­information from the applicant, which is due on January 23.