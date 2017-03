Police respond the respond to reports of threats to staff

11.40am: Police are at the scene and the situation at the service station is under control.

Officers are speaking to the backpacker.

11.25AM: Police are responding to reports of staff at a North Rockhampton service station locking themselves inside after threats were made by a backpacker outside the building.

The incident is staking place at a Caltex service station on Yaamba Rd.

More to follow.