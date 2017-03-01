Servo win: Judge backs Woolies in Livingstone Council fight

An artist impression of the proposed Woolies Service Station at Yeppoon.

IN a big win for Yeppoon motorists, a District Court judge has ruled to approve a Woolworths service station on Hoskyn Drive.

Judge Rackemann ordered that a planning and environment appeal by the supermarket giant be allowed after the original development application was refused by Livingstone Shire Council and the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

The approved development will incorporate a shop, with a maximum floor area of 207sq m, four fuel bowsers with eight dispensing stations and three undergroud fuel storage tanks.

A previous council report on the application said though the service station would create healthy competition in a price-driven market, there were another three facilities providing fuel options within a five minutes drive.

Last month, the RACQ revealed Yeppoon drivers were copping the highest fuel prices in Queensland. January's average cost of ULP at Yepppon was 141.7 cents per litre, up 13.7 cents on the previous month.

It had also been reported the application had also previously been refused by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning due to "the impact on the safety, function and operation efficiency of the state-controlled road network".

The site where Woolworths has approval for a new service station.

Evidence submitted to the court, showed Woolworths changed elements of its plans.

This included changing the orientation of the service station 90 degrees so instead of facing east it would face south.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Woolworths argued the development would not have an adverse impact on traffic operations either within the land area or on the external road network.

"The proposed development will not adversely impact on the safety, function and operational efficiency of the state-controlled road network," one of the many legal documents supporting the appeal said.

"The land represents a suitable site for a development of the type proposed and will satisfy a community and economic need in a location which is conveniently located within the relevant catchment."

The application was initially lodged in September, 2015. Judge Rackemann handed down his final order in Brisbane in December.