SES aren't expecting a significant rainfall impact this time

AS Central Queensland braces itself for the approaching rainfall event, the head of SES says they aren't expecting a significant impact this time around.

State Emergency Service (SES) local controller for Rockhampton and Livingstone units Eddie Cowie is expecting a "typical wet season weather event” but is not taking any chances with his team of approximately 300 SES volunteers (with various levels of training and response capabilities) on standby waiting to be activated.

"They've been reminded there is the potential for an event occurring, there's always that risk that the SES may have to respond and we've effectively said to our teams to be aware but we're just looking at this being a calculated response for a weather event that probably isn't that abnormal,” Mr Cowie said.

SES Local Controller Eddie Cowie and fellow SES members are preparing for the upcoming weather event. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK180215cses1

"I've met with Rockhampton Regional Council today and we talk about preparedness of the community.”

Mr Cowie said the briefing from the State Disaster Coordination Centre warned some areas which may receive more than 100mm with some areas to the west and to the north of our area possibly getting rainfall of 200mm over a number days.

He said he hoped that rain would come in a balanced or paced time frame over those couple of days.

"We're keeping an eye on it, we're not overly concerned about the overall impacts it may have on our community given the fact that a lot of the flood water that currently sitting in our riverine systems that flow into our catchment area has moved back to levels which are well below moderate or minor flood levels.

"We don't expect it will impact on our river system to any great extent.”

Mr Cowie admitted they did have concerns about the potential for flash flooding impacts where people who are travelling on roadways that might be impacted very quickly and there is potential for people to drive into these flood waters resulting at times in severe consequences.

"We've had cases we people have been swept off waterways and puts people in vehicles lives at risk, it creates a scenario where rescuers are also placing themselves at risk to try and deal with that situation,” he said.

Mr Cowie drove home the message of "if it's flooded, forget it”.

"From an overall SES perspective, we try to engage community before any major weather events approach that you should be looking at how your water best diverts away from your house.

"Particularly to make sure general maintenance on your home such as gutters are clean, if you know you've got a problem with your roof and your roof leaks it's always best to get a plumber or handyman make repairs to your property.

Throughout his 31 years on the job with the SES, Mr Cowie has seen blocked gutters cause significant damage to properties when they cause water to backfill into the roof cavity underneath the roofing and come down through the ceiling.

He said people should keep some plastic shopping bags on hand to fill with sand, dirt or gravel to act as improvised sand bags to deal with water coming into their property.

If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call 000 and if you need help from the SES call 132 500.