19°
News

SES aren't expecting a significant rainfall impact this time

Leighton Smith | 18th May 2017 3:33 PM
State Emergency Services local controller for Rockhampton and Livingstone units Eddie Cowie Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
State Emergency Services local controller for Rockhampton and Livingstone units Eddie Cowie Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK070316cses4

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS Central Queensland braces itself for the approaching rainfall event, the head of SES says they aren't expecting a significant impact this time around.

State Emergency Service (SES) local controller for Rockhampton and Livingstone units Eddie Cowie is expecting a "typical wet season weather event” but is not taking any chances with his team of approximately 300 SES volunteers (with various levels of training and response capabilities) on standby waiting to be activated.

"They've been reminded there is the potential for an event occurring, there's always that risk that the SES may have to respond and we've effectively said to our teams to be aware but we're just looking at this being a calculated response for a weather event that probably isn't that abnormal,” Mr Cowie said.

SES Local Controller Eddie Cowie and fellow SES members are preparing for the upcoming weather event. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
SES Local Controller Eddie Cowie and fellow SES members are preparing for the upcoming weather event. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK180215cses1

"I've met with Rockhampton Regional Council today and we talk about preparedness of the community.”

Mr Cowie said the briefing from the State Disaster Coordination Centre warned some areas which may receive more than 100mm with some areas to the west and to the north of our area possibly getting rainfall of 200mm over a number days.

He said he hoped that rain would come in a balanced or paced time frame over those couple of days.

"We're keeping an eye on it, we're not overly concerned about the overall impacts it may have on our community given the fact that a lot of the flood water that currently sitting in our riverine systems that flow into our catchment area has moved back to levels which are well below moderate or minor flood levels.

"We don't expect it will impact on our river system to any great extent.”

Mr Cowie admitted they did have concerns about the potential for flash flooding impacts where people who are travelling on roadways that might be impacted very quickly and there is potential for people to drive into these flood waters resulting at times in severe consequences.

"We've had cases we people have been swept off waterways and puts people in vehicles lives at risk, it creates a scenario where rescuers are also placing themselves at risk to try and deal with that situation,” he said.

Mr Cowie drove home the message of "if it's flooded, forget it”.

"From an overall SES perspective, we try to engage community before any major weather events approach that you should be looking at how your water best diverts away from your house.

"Particularly to make sure general maintenance on your home such as gutters are clean, if you know you've got a problem with your roof and your roof leaks it's always best to get a plumber or handyman make repairs to your property.

Throughout his 31 years on the job with the SES, Mr Cowie has seen blocked gutters cause significant damage to properties when they cause water to backfill into the roof cavity underneath the roofing and come down through the ceiling.

He said people should keep some plastic shopping bags on hand to fill with sand, dirt or gravel to act as improvised sand bags to deal with water coming into their property.

If you are in a life-threatening emergency, call 000 and if you need help from the SES call 132 500.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Landlord's nightmare as Rocky tenant leaves huge motel mess

Landlord's nightmare as Rocky tenant leaves huge motel mess

ROCKHAMPTON landlords were shocked to discover the extent of damage to their motel.

BREAKING: CQ mine at a standstill as workers down tools

Workers on strike.

'Glencore being unreasonable to miners': CFMEU

PHOTOS: Woman rushed to hospital after carnage on Rocky street

CRUSHED: One person is still trapped in a crushed car involved in a three-vehicle crash.

Carnage on a busy Rocky street as firefighters try to free woman

Rocky dad-to-be puts best mate in coma

Constable Eddie Williams from Gladstone police conducts random breath tests.

Unlicensed drunk driver crashes into trees

Local Partners

Smoking bans may extend to homes in new plan

QUEENSLAND does little to shake 'nanny state' image with new proposition to control what residents do in their own homes

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Turnbull in town to spruik new employment program

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Mothers are the focus of today's announcement

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

A FIVE-minute trailer for the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, has been released and we’ve gotta say it actually looks pretty good.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

The Alien invasion continues

MORE ALIEN: Amy Seimetz, Benjamin Rigby and Carmen Ejogo in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

They mostly come every five years...mostly.

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

THE EMPIRE 906/1-7 EAST STREET. ROCKHAMPTON CITY. 4700

1-7/906 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 1 1 $519,000

Enjoy the panoramic views from virtually every room in this 2 Bedroom top bedroom apartment. Breath taking uninterrupted views of the river and the...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

4 BEDROOMS. 3 BATHROOMS. 2 LIVING ROOMS. 5409m2 Alot. VIEWS FOREVER. $455,000

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 3 2 $455,000

Move straight into this massive 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This...

Neat &amp; Complete!

35 Stevenson Street, Barlows Hill 4703

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy Coastal living at an affordable price in this fantastic Barlows Hill property just a few minutes from Farnborough Beach! Sea breezes flow through the home...

Magnificent Family Home!

23 Rosewood Street, Taranganba 4703

House 4 2 4 $555,000

You must view this property to see why it is such great value, positioned on a large (869m2) corner block with approximately 310m2 under roof. • Four spacious...

Neat as a pin and stunning city views

25 Macaulay Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $339,000

This contemporary 1960's high-set home has commanding views over the city and has a list of renovations as long as your arm. Features Include: -Covered front patio...

TRIPLEX–CORNER AGNES &amp; ARCHER. UNITS 1,2 &amp; 3 - $540,000 NEGOTIABLE.

1-3/246 Archer Street, The Range 4700

Unit 2 1 1 $540,000

It really is all about Location, Location. Prime real-estate in a prime location. The perfect Renovator and its waiting for that savvy person to take on the...

NEW AT EDENBROOK!

2 Edenbrook Way, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 1 $495,000

You WILL be impressed!!! Definitely not just your average home. Attractive street presence, quality fit-out and a wide, wide 25M frontage with easy vehicle access...

Large Family Home with all the Extras!

19 Monte Carlo Avenue, Zilzie 4710

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

You will fall in love with the space and quality of this GJ Gardner home! 280m2 of comfortable family living enhanced by 9ft. ceilings with extra features to...

WELCOME TO YOUR OWN PRIVATE GETAWAY. $289,000 neg.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $289,000

This private home has so much to offer. Private back yard with a sparkling Inground Pool. Huge covered Entertainment & Party Area. Landscaped Gardens. Shipping...

Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Property investors can bank on Buderim

Retail property in prime precinct has two major tenants in place

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!