SES calls for volunteers to boost numbers as La Nina looms

What motivates State Emergency Service volunteers is the smiles of those to whom they lend a hand when help is needed most.

SES Capricornia area controller Michael Young has been involved with the organisation for nearly 30 years.

“When someone’s had their roof taken off or they have to be evacuated, they look towards SES to come and help them out,” he said.

“That’s the rewarding factor from our members.”

At the start of a new year, Mr Young is calling on residents of Rockhampton, Gladstone, and the Central Highlands to share in the satisfaction of doing good for their communities.

“A lot of people prior to Christmas say their new year’s resolution is to try to do something in the community, so this is an opportunity for people to step up and do that if they want,” he said.

“We’re always looking for volunteers, especially at this time of the year.”

The number of SES members for the region sits below 500 at the moment.

That’s fewer than Mr Young would like.

“We’re a little bit low,” he said.

“We’re capable, but we’d like to increase that so we can keep our numbers up above the 600 mark.”

Basic SES training includes first aid, search and rescue, map reading, and vehicle and equipment operation.

Specialist training is meant to give members the skills to perform particular functions of each group of volunteers.

There are operational roles, such as home repairs, road crash rescues, and first aid, as well as non-operational ones, including community engagement, administration, and operational support.

Mr Young said the Capricornia teams were preparing to deal with flooding caused by the La Nina weather pattern.

“The long-term forecast is there’s the possibility of another couple of cyclones,” he said.

Anyone wishing to join the SES can get in touch with his or her local branch.