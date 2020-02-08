SES crew’s shock: ‘I’m under coronavirus quarantine’

Four State Emergency Service (SES) workers turned up to a house in Sydney after receiving a call for help only to be told one of the occupants was being quarantined for coronavirus.

The incident occurred on Friday and triggered an internal alert to workers to be mindful of the risk when attending properties.

The occupant had recently returned from China, and is among thousands who have self-quarantined at home for 14 days as required.

SES crews have been put on alert after some workers attended the home of a person under coronavirus quarantine.

There is no suggestion the occupant has coronavirus, but is following advice from health authorities to self-isolate having travelled from China.

"It is just another thing SES workers have to worry about," a government source said.

"The alert was sent out as a precaution."

Any person who has an acute respiratory infection and has been in mainland China or has had close contact with a confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the 14 days prior to onset of illness is advised to be tested for the infection.

A child under quarantine inside the Christmas Island Detention Centre after travelling from China. Picture: Nathan Edwards

As a precaution, people who have been in mainland China on or after February 1 - excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan - are advised to self-isolate.

If a person who has been in mainland China on or after February 1 begins to feel unwell, develop shortness of breath, a cough or respiratory illness during the 14 days since they were last in mainland China, they are advised to seek medical attention.

Sydney is currently experiencing one of its wettest periods in years. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Since February 2, a total of 9163 people have been assessed at Sydney International Airport with 44 were sent for testing.

Of the four confirmed cases, three patients have been discharged, including a 53-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and a 21-year-old female.

A 43-year-old male remains in hospital.