SES currently at seven Yeppoon homes affected by flooding

MORE than a handful of Yeppoon homes have recorded low-level flooding.

SES Rockhampton co-ordinator Eddie Cowie said the group was currently at seven active jobs after requests for help from residents reporting water into their homes.

Local controller Eddie Cowie. Chris Ison ROK180215cses2

He said since yesterday afternoon the SES had handled more than 20 jobs at Yeppoon and Rockhampton, with most being reports of water inundation.

Mr Cowie praised residents with most having prepared well.

"This is fairly typical rain for the summer and most of the water is getting away," he said.

"Currently on the go we've a number of jobs in the Yeppoon area where there have been some issues with homes in low-level flooding areas."

Mr Cowie encouraged people to drive to the conditions and forget about crossing roads that were flooded.

He said people should only call the SES if their home was directly under threat of flood or damage.