Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Family and Volunteers
Family and Volunteers
News

The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

by Sarah Matthews
19th Aug 2019 4:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast mother-of-two Helen Gallo doesn't like to think about what might have happened if her family wasn't rescued from the roof of their home with minutes to spare as floodwaters rose rapidly around them.

Mrs Gallo and her two children, aged seven and 11 at the time, thought they had made it through the worst of the wild weather during ­Cyclone Debbie in 2017, when the nearby Albert River burst its banks and a wall of water smashed into their ­Luscombe home.

Mum Helen Gallo with her children Zander, 13 and Sienna, 10 with SES volunteer Chris Holloway. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Mum Helen Gallo with her children Zander, 13 and Sienna, 10 with SES volunteer Chris Holloway. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Thankfully, a crew of heroic SES volunteers on their first flood rescue battled their way through floodwaters in a boat in the dark, ducking under power lines and fighting debris to save the family waiting on their roof.

Those three volunteers, Chris Holloway, James Ferguson and Claire Browning, along with neighbour Sam Fouras who helped with the rescue mission, have received a group bravery citation in the Australian Bravery Awards, announced last night.

 

Three of the rescuers during Cyclone Debbie. Christopher Holloway, Claire Browning and James Ferguson. Picture: Supplied.
Three of the rescuers during Cyclone Debbie. Christopher Holloway, Claire Browning and James Ferguson. Picture: Supplied.

 

Mrs Gallo said she had just a few minutes to get her family to higher ground.

"It (the water) rose up about four steps in a double- storey house in a number of minutes. I knew we were physically surrounded with water," she said.

"In the time it took me to go upstairs and come back down again I could see the water on the other side of the door was taller than me."

Just 10 minutes before the family home snapped off its stumps and floated down the river, the group managed to bring Helen, her two kids, her father-in-law and his two beloved huskies to safety.

 

SES volunteers honoured for rescuing family from floods
SES volunteers honoured for rescuing family from floods

 

 

One of the three rescuers, Chris Holloway, said although the rescue was incredibly dangerous, saying no wasn't an option. "It wasn't terrifying at the time because we were focused on the job," he said.

"I'd just gotten home when I got the call from Jim to go and I said to me wife 'I need to head out' and she said 'no, you've done enough'. But I can't say no." Another of the rescuers, James Ferguson, said the event created an everlasting bond between the crew and the family they rescued.

"Claire and Helen had an especially big connection both being mothers," he said.

"My partner's friend is the teacher of the two kids at school and she sent me a text saying 'thank god you saved them'," Mr Ferguson said.

More Stories

Show More
bravery awards editors picks floods ses volunteers

Top Stories

    Sin-bins, red cards, injured ref and a bloody good match

    premium_icon Sin-bins, red cards, injured ref and a bloody good match

    Rugby Union Points aplenty as Dawson Valley, Rocky Brothers play out epic decider at Rugby Park

    Nite Life: Rocky's party people snapped on the weekend

    premium_icon Nite Life: Rocky's party people snapped on the weekend

    News Were you spotted out at one of Rockhampton's hot spots?

    Get ready for the biggest garage sale this year

    premium_icon Get ready for the biggest garage sale this year

    News To be held in Rockhampton over October 19 to 20

    Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

    premium_icon Lakes Creek fire human remains believed to be father-of-two

    News He was a Rockhampton local and lived at the home by himself

    • 19th Aug 2019 6:00 AM