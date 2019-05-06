SES volunteers put their skills to the test

An SES volunteer cares for a simulated patient under the scrutiny of an assessment panel.

DURING more than a decade with the State Emergency Service, Scott Ballment has seen some pretty stressful situations.

But he can't give up the chance to help the community through the volunteer service.

Mr Ballment, 43, has volunteered in the SES for 11 years, going to extraordinary lengths to help the community through floods, cyclones, fires, accidents, and much more.

Mr Ballment first joined SES in Noosa and has also been a part of the Barcaldine unit. He is now the deputy group leader for Rockhampton.

"It doesn't matter who you are, what walk of life you come from, how old you are, everyone comes together with a single purpose,” he said.

"We are not paid, everyone is there because we want to be there, they want to be working together.

"It is like a big family that sacrifices so much for their community.”

One of the most testing events Mr Ballment has been part of was the 2009 Kin Kin floods.

"We ran an emergency operation centre with three members and one mobile phone,” he said.

"All landlines were down, power was out and we had four communities cut off.

"We had to find an army duck, one of the amphibious vehicles, to get us across to a patient who was running out of oxygen.

"We had to medically evacuate up to four people that night. I will never forget that.”

Mr Ballment was part of the Central Queensland SES team, which joined six other teams from across the state to put their skills to the test at the SES State Disaster Rescue Challenge in Rockhampton over the weekend.

Teams undertook seven challenges to test their rescue skills during the two-day event.

Mr Ballment, who was in reserve during the mass casualty scenario Sunday morning, said the SES State Disaster Rescue Challenge was a great way for volunteers to sharpen their skills.

"It helps us better support all the other agencies in the QFES family,” he said.

"We have supported the firies in bushfire time. It's all about being able to work together in the one family.”

He said one of the important skills he learnt over the weekend was what to do during a trench collapse situation.

"That's not something we usually do in the SES,” he said.

"It gave us the ability to see a broader skill that we could support other agencies with.”

He said no matter who you are or what your background was, everyone has their place in the SES.

"Some people do welfare, some people do communications, some people chose to be out doing traffic control, flood boat or chainsaw,” he said.

"You don't have to do all that. You can find a place within the SES because everyone is welcome.”

Teams from Somerset, Rockhampton, Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg, Redland and Warwick competed for the top spot.

Rockhampton placed second while Townsville came in first place and won the opportunity to represent Queensland at the National Disaster Rescue Challenge Challenge later this year.