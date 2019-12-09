Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney with Oscar the Grouch. Picture: Getty
Sesame Street puppeteer Caroll Spinney with Oscar the Grouch. Picture: Getty
TV

Sesame Street star’s tragic death

by New York Post
9th Dec 2019 6:00 AM

Caroll Spinney, who was the voice of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on "Sesame Street," has died, the show announced Sunday. He was 85.

The New York Post said the famed puppeteer died Sunday at his home in Connecticut after suffering for "some time" from dystonia, a neurological movement disorder, the show said.

Caroll Spinney was the longtime puppeteer behind Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Picture: Getty
Caroll Spinney was the longtime puppeteer behind Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Picture: Getty

"Caroll was an artistic genius whose kind and loving view of the world helped shape and define Sesame Street from its earliest days in 1969 through five decades, and his legacy here at Sesame Workshop and in the cultural firmament will be unending," the show said in a statement.

"His enormous talent and outsized heart were perfectly suited to playing the larger-than-life yellow bird who brought joy to generations of children and countless fans of all ages around the world, and his lovably cantankerous grouch gave us all permission to be cranky once in a while."

Caroll Spinney with Oscar the Grouch in younger years. Picture: Supplied
Caroll Spinney with Oscar the Grouch in younger years. Picture: Supplied

Spinney played the two iconic characters on "Sesame Street" since is debut in 1969 before he announced his retirement last year. His chronic health issues forced him to give up puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015, but he continued to provide the voices for both characters.

"Caroll Spinney's contributions to Sesame Street are countless. He not only gave us Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, he gave so much of himself as well," Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said in a statement.

Caroll Spinney and Oscar. Picture: Supplied
Caroll Spinney and Oscar. Picture: Supplied

"We at Sesame Workshop mourn his passing and feel an immense gratitude for all he has given to Sesame Street and to children around the world."

He leaves behind his wife, Debra, who he met on set in 1973, in addition to children and grandchildren.

On the Sesame Street set. Picture: Supplied
On the Sesame Street set. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

Show More
big bird sesame street tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        On eve of his CQ visit, Albo shares vision for our democracy

        premium_icon On eve of his CQ visit, Albo shares vision for our democracy

        News Opposition leader Anthony Albanese explains what needs to change to restore people’s faith in politics.

        ‘DISAPPOINTING’: End of an era as ag colleges close their doors

        premium_icon ‘DISAPPOINTING’: End of an era as ag colleges close their...

        News Ken O’Dowd and Mark Furner clash over the closure of Emerald and Longreach...

        Ludwig green lights another election campaign for mayor

        premium_icon Ludwig green lights another election campaign for mayor

        News The veteran LSC mayor pens an open letter declaring his intention to run again for...

        Andy seeks a place at the head of the table

        premium_icon Andy seeks a place at the head of the table

        News After holding several successful high positions, Andy Ireland is aiming even higher...