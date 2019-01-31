Setback in Neerkol employee's defence against allegations

ON BAIL: Kevin Leslie Baker at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 3 last year.

LEGAL Aid has refused to fund a former Neerkol orphanage worker's defence against allegations of historical child sex abuse.

Today, 59 charges against Kevin Leslie Baker were presented to the Rockhampton District Court.

Defence lawyer Brian McGowran informed the court of Legal Aid's refusal and requested a lengthy adjournment to sort out the issue.

Mr McGowran said he did not know the reason for Legal Aid's refusal, given Mr Baker was a retired pensioner who did not have funds to pay for a defence.

Mr Baker's matters in the District Court were adjourned until March 28.

He entered not guilty pleas to 82 charges at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on August 3 after a committal hearing.

No explanation given to court yesterday about what happened to the other 23 charges.

The alleged offences took place at St Joseph's Neerkol Orphanage, situated at Kabra, west of Rockhampton, between 1951 and 1976.

The original charges included 11 of rape, eight of common assault, 31 of indecent treatment of boys under 14, five of indecent treatment of girls under 17, 15 of carnal knowledge, four of indecent assault on a male, five of indecent assault on a female, one or attempting to procure indecent practice between males, one of deprivation of liberty and one of wounding.

Police handed up 75 statements from 52 witnesses at the committal sitting in August, along with 80 exhibits.

These included video walk-throughs at Neerkol taken during the investigation, photographs of the orphanage, aerial images of the grounds, video interviews with victims, sketches, medical records fromvarious hospitals, Rockhampton Shire Council documents, death certificates, birth certificates, a marriage certificate, documents from the Department of Child Safety and other records kept by a nun.

The orphanage was run by the Sisters of Mercy from 1885 until it was permanently closed in 1978.

Mr Baker faces a further nine fresh charges in the Magistrates Court,

Mentioned for the first time last week, those charges were adjourned until March 6.

Mr Baker, who did not make a physical appearance in court yesterday, is on bail.