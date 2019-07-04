Menu
Setka makes legal bid to stay in ALP

by Karen Sweeney
4th Jul 2019 4:27 PM

Controversial union boss John Setka has filed for an urgent injunction to prevent his expulsion from the Labor Party.

The head of the Victorian division of the CFMMEU is going to the state's Supreme Court in a bid to prevent a motion to remove him as a delegate over comments he allegedly made about anti-domestic violence campaigner Rosie Batty.

In court documents Mr Setka has pleaded for a motion by Labor leader Anthony Albanese to be stopped because expelling him from the party would prevent him being an effective advocate for the union and its members.

alp court john setka

