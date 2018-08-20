Setting the record straight on Rocky's first high school

IT'S journalist's worst nightmare to be told the facts in a story are wrong.

After running a story about the "final' class to graduate from Rockhampton's first high school in 1958, I received an email saying my article was "historically incorrect"; that the last class of Form VI (Grade 12) was in 1961.

The email came from Trevor Finlayson, Associate Professor from the School of Physics at Melbourne University who said he was in the Class of '61.

I had no reason to doubt him, but was a little bamboozled.

During a quiet Friday afternoon drink with colleagues at The Regent Hotel, the owner introduced us to a lady who was in Rockhampton for the reunion.

Like many people, we knew the hotel had once been the technical college but had no idea it was the original Rockhampton High School.

We were told the Class of '58 was the last class of seniors to graduate and this would be their 60-year reunion.

Social historian, Dr Barbara Webster told me the school had outgrown the buildings by the late 1950s, so there were no red lights flashing.

Then I received a second email, this time from Keith Nix, Adjunct Professor at the School of Chemical Engineering at Queensland University.

Professor Nix was also keen to correct the error, and noted the Class of 1959 was the last class to complete four years of secondary school at Rockhampton High School in Bolsover Street.

He also knew because he was in the class.

So, who was right?

For the record, the truth is a little complex, but Professor Finlayson is indeed correct.

Dr Webster confirmed the high school formally split from the technical college in 1962.

The principal was Greg Churven.

The decision was made in 1958 that the school had outgrown its buildings.

"For years they'd been trying to get a new school, there were structural problems," Dr Webster said.

"There was a change of government in 1957 and the Nicklin government made the decision to build a new high school at Wandal."

By May 1959, some classes were being held in the new school with students moving between the two.

Students who didn't have a bicycle had to walk or catch the bus and the bus timetable didn't always suit.

Between 1959 - 61 students progressively moved out to the new school. In 1961 final year students did all their classes in Bolsover St, becoming the final senior year at the original Rockhampton High School.

Next year, Rockhampton State High School celebrates its centenary and all former students are encouraged to contact the school via the website to register their interest.

Events will be held throughout the year, in particular June 7-9 when a gala dinner, a race day, morning tea and open day and Old Boys rugby league match will be held.