Seussical the musical brings beloved childhood books to life

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Emma Appleton, Charis Alley and Benjamin Crossley.

Six-year-old Charis Alley is super excited about her role as the Elephant Bird in Kingsley College’s Seussical the Musical.

“It’s pretty much my first musical… because I’ve never been in one before,” she said during the final dress rehearsal on Monday.

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Savannah Carige, Azra Morgan and Jacinda Alley.

“And Ms Toohey [director] said people from other schools and other families are coming to see it, and they’re going to buy tickets, which is like when you go to the shops and you buy something...

“You don’t want to waste money on something which isn’t any good, so we have to do a good show... and it is a really good show so everyone is going to think it’s awesome!”

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Xavier Alley, Koby Khan, Talia Khan, and Jacky Blanket.

If Charis’ abundant energy is anything to go by, tonight’s opening performance, at North Rockhampton’s Peace Church, is going to blow everyone away.

Seussical the Musical is a celebration of the much-loved Dr Seuss books, in particular Horton Hears a Who!

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Bianca King, Esther Crossley, Sarah Crossley, Jennifer Kipen, Brielle Hood and Alayna Hood.

Benjamin Crossley, who plays Horton, said it was fun to be performing alongside the school’s younger students.

“Musical theatre is a great way to welcome the young ones into the school and get them interested in performing straight away.”

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Daniel Morgan, Ethan Alley, Gideon Wells, Joel Patson and Connor Alley.

Seussical the Musical features the same tongue-twisting story telling and vibrantly costumed creatures which make the books popular with all ages.

“We grew up reading Dr Seuss books every night before we went to bed,” said Emma Appleton who plays Gertrude McFuss.

“The whole pace of this musical is completely different; everything happens so quickly.”

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Trinity Schwarz, Caleb Wells, Isabelle Akrigg, Lily Schofield, Abundance Wells, Grace Wells, Isabelle Fury and Landon Murray.

With Covid restrictions in place, the three performances will have a cap of 90 audience members, but the Kingsley College students will sing just as loudly.

“It’s a privilege to get to do this show knowing so many other schools had to cancel,” Emma said.

In rehearsal for Kingsley College's Seussical the Musical: Shaurhonda Hannoway, Kiana Ponicke and Melody James.

Kingsley College’s Seussical the Musical

Tickets are now on sale for Seussical Jr for booking through the following link: https://www.trybooking.com/BLACY

Peace Christian Church, 8 Thozet Road, North Rockhampton (enter from Elphinstone St end because of Lakes Creek Rd roadworks)

Tuesday, 15th September, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Wednesday, 16th September, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Thursday, 17th September, 2020 at 6:30pm.

Each session will be capped at a maximum of 90 audience members.