Seven arrested on alleged drug trafficking charges

Seven people have been arrested on more than 40 drug charges after multiple search warrants uncovered $132,000 of cocaine and other dangerous drugs allegedly found at Sunshine Coast addresses.

Sunshine Coast detectives have closed a major drug trafficking operation Sierra Emperor targeting the unlawful sale and distribution of cocaine.

Multiple search warrants were this week executed at addresses in Mountain Creek, Kuluin and Palmwoods resulting in the arrests.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police seized 13 ounces of cocaine with a street value of $132,000 as well as MDMA, steroids and firearms and $30,000 in cash.

A 27-year-old Buderim man was charged with 15 offences including nine counts of supply dangerous drug, two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and one count each of possess dangerous drug, receive property possessing obtained from trafficking, disobedience to lawful order issued by statutory authority and possess things used in commission of a crime.

He is due to reappear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 18.

A 27-year-old Mountain Creek man was charged with eight counts of supply dangerous drug, two weapons offences and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs and possess anything used in commission of a crime.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 19.

A further four men and a woman were also charged with dangerous drug offences.

Detective Acting Inspector Steve Thiry of the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the operation is an example of the commitment by police to actively target and disrupt drug trafficking across the state.

"These excellent results are the culmination of a seven-month investigation and reflect the close and ongoing collaboration between the State Drug Squad and regional detectives in keeping harmful drugs out of our communities," Detective Acting Inspector Thiry said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards of the Sunshine Coast District said the arrests would significantly impact the supply of dangerous drugs on the Coast.

"People who traffic these types of drugs are profiting from the harm caused to not only users but people who are victims of crime as a result of illicit drug supply," Sen-Sgt Edwards said.